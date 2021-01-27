Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | January 27th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We wake up to plenty of cloud cover as well as a chance for some scattered snow showers, though these won’t amount to any accumulation. The remainder of the day is cold and cloudy, with temperatures in the mid-30s. Around 10 pm Wednesday night, snow begins to move into the area, and snow showers stick around into Thursday morning. They taper off around breakfast time, giving way to some sun in the afternoon. We see a mostly cloudy morning on Friday, along with the chance for a couple of pop-up snow showers, but the cloud cover decreases through the day, and we see plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. However, our temperatures are stuck just below 30 degrees, so although it will be sunny, it will not be warm. Saturday will be dry and partly cloudy, with highs in the low to mid 30s. Overnight into Sunday morning, we see our next system move in, bringing plenty of snow for Sunday morning. The snow mixes with rain and continues through the day on Sunday, and the eastern portions of the state continue to see snow all the way through Monday. As usual, the mountains will see more than the lower elevation regions, especially because the system seems to stall over the eastern areas. If you live west of Clarksburg, don’t worry though, you’ll see plenty of snow the next day. On Tuesday, we see snow all day all over North Central West Virginia, and the snow comes to a close during the overnight hour headed into Wednesday.

Today: Cloudy day, with brief snow showers in the early morning and late evening. High: 37.

Tonight: We fall to the low 20s, with scattered snow showers. Low: 22.

Thursday: Light snow showers continue through the morning, giving way to a sunnier afternoon. High: 30.

Friday: A partly cloudy but colds day. High: 31.

