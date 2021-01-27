Bridgeport’s Hill commits to WV State football
First team all-state offensive lineman in 2020
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 8:06 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport first team all-state offensive lineman Devin Hill announced in his commitment to West Virginia State football on Tuesday.
Hill intends to study nursing, which played a major role in his decision to head to Institute.
He was weighing offers from a handful of Mountain East Conference schools including Fairmont State, Glenville State & Charleston.
