Bridgeport’s Hill commits to WV State football

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport first team all-state offensive lineman Devin Hill announced in his commitment to West Virginia State football on Tuesday.

Hill intends to study nursing, which played a major role in his decision to head to Institute.

He was weighing offers from a handful of Mountain East Conference schools including Fairmont State, Glenville State & Charleston.

Excited to announce I will be continuing my Academic and Athletic career at West Virginia State University 🟡⚫️. Thanks to all the coaches and players I played with throughout the years for pushing me to make me better❤️ @WVStateFB @qwil35 @CoachCarlson_OL pic.twitter.com/SBEPgh0oYA — dmhill03 (@dmhill03) January 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.