Deputies investigating after threatening letters sent to Trump supporters

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies in Putnam County are investigating multiple reports of threatening letters they say citizens around the county have recently received.

The Putnam County Sherriff’s Office posted a copy of one of the letters on social media. They say all have been addressed to supporters of former President Donald Trump.

We have taken multiple reports from citizens throughout Putnam County that have received the threatening letter... Posted by Putnam County Sheriff WV on Wednesday, January 27, 2021

The letter addresses the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and calls Trump a “criminal insurrectionist.”

It goes on to call the victims an “Enemy of the United States of America” because they continue to “display the treasonous and anti-American paraphernalia bearing the name of said criminal insurrectionist Donald J. Trump” after the events at the Capitol.

The sheriff tells WSAZ, his office is investigating the letters as harassing threats and are working with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Deputies say they intend to file criminal charges when whoever made the threats are identified.

