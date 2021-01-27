Dominion begins construction on million dollar project in Bridgeport

This story is from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While people may have noticed utility work taking place along certain streets in Bridgeport, they may not realize the scope of it. As it turns out, work being done by Dominion in the city limits is of a large scale.

According to Bridgeport Community Development Director Andrea Kerr, the utility company has begun a seven-figure project. The project, she said, is for $1.1 million.

“It’s actually a standard upgrade, but it is a fairly substantial one,” said Kerr.

The work is taking place along parts of Johnson Avenue, Philadelphia Avenue, James Street, Water Street, Anderson, Wyatt, and Ferris.

Kerr said the project will result, and has already, some traffic interruptions. She said they should be minor.

“We’re asking people to be cautious because there will be some slight delays,” said Kerr. “So far, with school being out that’s helped with the traffic.”

Kerr said there are flaggers that utility company is utilizing.

For those concerns about issues with pavement being torn up or curbs and other areas interrupted from the work, Kerr said Dominion will address it once complete and put everything back in original order.

“I’m not sure of the completion time because I know they have to deal with the water,” she said. “I think, as an estimate, you’re looking at spring for everything to be back in order.”

Kerr said local contractor Entegra is handling the work. She said the company is operated by Bridgeport’s Aaron Horne.

Work is being done, as weather permits, Monday through Friday. She said they work is taking place during daytime hours.

