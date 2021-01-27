Advertisement

ENDING TOBACCO USE: West Virginia among states with worst grades

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A new study says that smokers have a higher risk of getting more severe COVID-19 symptoms.

Even amid the pandemic, tobacco use remains a serious public health threat.

“It’s a time right now that’s never been more important for lung health,” said Molly Pisciottano from American Lung Association.

With a virus that continues to wreak havoc on our respiratory health, Pisciottano says tobacco use remains the nation’s leading cause of preventable death.

“West Virginia’s actually higher than the nationwide average,” said Pisciottano.

The American Lung Association gave West Virginia a failing grade on it’s efforts to reduce and prevent tobacco use. The report had five categories and the state received an “F” in nearly all areas:

1. Increasing funding for tobacco prevention and control programs,

2. Removing flavored-tobacco products from the market,

3. Implementing more comprehensive smoke-free air laws across all localities in West Virginia,

4. Ensuring that everyone who needs help quitting has access to succession programs and

5. Lastly increasing tobacco taxes.

The director says one way to get involved is to sign up for the association’s lung action network under Lungaction.org.

“Really now is the right time enact these proven policies outlined in the West Virginia state report card and what we can do better,” Pisciottano said.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mylan Pharmaceutical Plant
Mylan Pharmaceuticals sued for alleged age and disability discrimination
Died while working out
‘We are not going to move on, we are going to move forward’ - those who knew CrossFit Morgantown owner speak out after his death
Jonathan Yates
Ex-VA doctor sentenced to 25 years over molesting patients
Hobby Lobby in Eastpointe Plaza to open in Spring 2022
Judge Carrie Webster hears arguments from West Virginia teacher's unions and the Department of...
In-person learning to continue in W.Va. following judge’s ruling

Latest News

January’s Home Town Hero: Rick Heim
January’s Home Town Hero: Rick Heim
January’s Home Town Hero: Rick Heim
January’s Home Town Hero: Rick Heim
ENDING TOBACCO USE: West Virginia among states with worst grades
ENDING TOBACCO USE: West Virginia among states with worst grades
Non-profit robbed of tools and SUV
Non-profit robbed of tools and SUV