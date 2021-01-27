Gov. Justice replaces delegate charged in capitol riots

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice appointed Josh Booth, of Kenova, to replace Del. Derrick Evans’ seat in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

Evans resigned after federal prosecutors charged him for storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The Wayne County Republican Executive Committee filed a petition with the State Supreme Court over how the governor handled replacing Evans.

The Wayne County Republican Executive Committee submitted a list of three names to Gov. Justice of choices to fill Evans’ seat. The list included Mark Ross, Chad Shaffer and Jay Marcum. The West Virginia State Republican Executive Committee also submitted a list of names to Gov. Justice to fill Evans’ seat: Mark Ross, Chad Shaffer, Josh Booth.

Gov. Justice’s appointment of Booth came from the State’s list, not the list from Wayne County.

The Wayne County Republican Executive Committee argues in the petition that Gov. Justice is mandated by law to choose a replacement for Evans’ seat from the list of names they gave him, not from a different list.

The petition argues that Gov. Justice’s appointment of Booth disenfranchises the Republican voters of the 19th Delegate District in Wayne County.

Gov. Justice on Thursday responded to a question about the situation: “We’ve been in constant contact with the Attorney General’s office. We believe wholeheartedly that the second letter that was sent to us was the legitimate letter,” Justice said. “I think this will have to be handled by the lawyers and not by me. That’s all I can give you right now.”

