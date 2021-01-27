Advertisement

January’s Home Town Hero: Rick Heim

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

You may know Rick Heim for his work at Trailer City, or maybe as an outdoorsman, but now you should know Rick as a Hometown Hero. Rick was anonymously nominated for the award after donating his time early in the COVID-19 pandemic. He volunteered to deliver needed items to over one-hundred strangers who were unable to leave their homes.

Rick just started all on his own reaching out to people who might be shut in because of their pre-existing conditions or their age or whatever who weren’t able to go out and get groceries or other supplies. We just thought that was extra special.

Rick wasn’t looking for the recognition.

“We were kind of closed down so I didn’t have anything to do. I knew there were people out there that needed help. I delivered to about three counties. Kept me hopping for about ten days. I didn’t want any recognition. I didn’t want it even tied in to Trailer City. I gave them my cell number. People would ask me my last name, I would just say, ‘My name’s Rick,’ that’s all,” said Rick.

He says helping others is gratifying.

“I think anytime we can reach out and help people it’s nice to do. It’s better to give than to receive, that might be trite, but it is a feel good thing. I’m glad I did it,” Rick continued.

The Manchin Injury Law Group donated $250 to the Marion County Humane Society in Rick’s name.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mylan Pharmaceutical Plant
Mylan Pharmaceuticals sued for alleged age and disability discrimination
Died while working out
‘We are not going to move on, we are going to move forward’ - those who knew CrossFit Morgantown owner speak out after his death
Jonathan Yates
Ex-VA doctor sentenced to 25 years over molesting patients
Hobby Lobby in Eastpointe Plaza to open in Spring 2022
Judge Carrie Webster hears arguments from West Virginia teacher's unions and the Department of...
In-person learning to continue in W.Va. following judge’s ruling

Latest News

January’s Home Town Hero: Rick Heim
January’s Home Town Hero: Rick Heim
ENDING TOBACCO USE: West Virginia among states with worst grades
ENDING TOBACCO USE: West Virginia among states with worst grades
ENDING TOBACCO USE: West Virginia among states with worst grades
ENDING TOBACCO USE: West Virginia among states with worst grades
Non-profit robbed of tools and SUV
Non-profit robbed of tools and SUV