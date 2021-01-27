Mae Louise Davis, 94, of Stonewood passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021 following an extended illness. She was born in Harrison County on November 25, 1926, a daughter of the late Hayward and Ola Faye Coffindaffer Carter.She was married to Howard Allen Davis on July 1, 1948, who preceded her in death on December 23, 2014.Surviving are three children, Barbara Jones of Clarksburg, Michael W. Davis of Clarksburg, and Melissa Davis of Rivesville; six grandchildren, Erica Jones of Indiana, Valerie Jones of Shinnston, Ryan Jones of Clarksburg, Brandon Davis of Clarksburg, Christopher Davis of Clarksburg and Torye Lanzaro and her husband Christian of Virginia; and one great grandson, Onyx Jones.She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Brenda Davis; and three brothers.Mrs. Davis was a seamstress and homemaker and made a lot of crafts for various craft shows.Private family services will be held.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.