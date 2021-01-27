Advertisement

Mountaineer co-defensive coordinator Jahmile Addae leaving for Georgia

Former Mountaineer spent past two seasons in Morgantown
Jahmile Addae
Jahmile Addae(wdtv)
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -West Virginia co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae is on the move.

The former Mountaineer is headed to become the defensive backs coach in the SEC for the University of Georgia.

Addae, who played for WVU from 2002-05, spent the past two years on Neal Brown’s staff. He was the DB coach in 2019 and in 2020 coached cornerbacks and was elevated to co-defensive coordinator as well with defensive line coach Jordan Lesley.

WVU finished No. 1 in the nation defensively amongst Power 5 schools, allowing just 20.5 points per game and 291 total yards.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mylan Pharmaceutical Plant
Mylan Pharmaceuticals sued for alleged age and disability discrimination
Died while working out
‘We are not going to move on, we are going to move forward’ - those who knew CrossFit Morgantown owner speak out after his death
Jonathan Yates
Ex-VA doctor sentenced to 25 years over molesting patients
Hobby Lobby in Eastpointe Plaza to open in Spring 2022
Judge Carrie Webster hears arguments from West Virginia teacher's unions and the Department of...
In-person learning to continue in W.Va. following judge’s ruling

Latest News

WVU baseball
WVU Baseball Places Junior Trio on Preseason All-Big 12 List
5 Sports Podcast Episode 3: Nikki Izzo-Brown
5 Sports Podcast Episode 3: Nikki Izzo-Brown
Nikki Izzo-Brown
5 Sports Podcast Episode 3: Nikki Izzo-Brown
Tricia LeMasters
Five NCWV players placed on A-AA girls all-state soccer teams