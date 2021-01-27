Mountaineer co-defensive coordinator Jahmile Addae leaving for Georgia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -West Virginia co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae is on the move.

The former Mountaineer is headed to become the defensive backs coach in the SEC for the University of Georgia.

Addae, who played for WVU from 2002-05, spent the past two years on Neal Brown’s staff. He was the DB coach in 2019 and in 2020 coached cornerbacks and was elevated to co-defensive coordinator as well with defensive line coach Jordan Lesley.

WVU finished No. 1 in the nation defensively amongst Power 5 schools, allowing just 20.5 points per game and 291 total yards.

