Non-profit robbed of tools and SUV

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A non-profit program experienced a shocking robbery and now it’s hindering on their ability to do their job.

After serving the community for over 20 years, those that worked for the non-profit program known as YouthBuild stepped into a mystery when they arrived to work.

“And he said, I think we have some tools missing,” said Program Manager of YouthBuild Michelle Phares.

That is how Phares was approached by their construction supervisor when she first arrived to the office. Soon, they had a pretty long list of big and small tools that were no longer in their possession.

“As we were talking and writing down the things we knew were missing, we realized we were in a big empty spot in our bay and our car was gone,” Phares continued.

That’s when they realized they had been robbed.

This was brought to the Randolph Sheriff Department’s attention early Tuesday and Phares says deputies are investigating and searching for the 2013 white Ford Escape with a county plate.

Those in the community were shocked, including the mayor who posted that if the vehicle is found a reward will be offered.

REWARD being Offered... I’m personally offering an reward for info on this awful crime. This is so wrong, this group at...

Posted by Van Broughton on Tuesday, January 26, 2021

“We are community builders and without vehicles we aren’t able to do that in the best way that we can. We will find a way, but this really puts a hamper on the core of the program,” said Phares.

The Sheriff’s Department and YouthBuild are asking anyone with any tips to call.

