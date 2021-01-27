One year later: Martino proud to be a ‘Kobe’

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today is the anniversary of the passing of future NBA Hall of Famer and Laker legend, Kobe Bryant.

Last year after his passing, WDTV brought you the story of Notre Dame now senior guard, Kobe Martino.

His big sister, Whitney, was given the task of naming him back in 2002. The basketball obsessed teen went with Kobe. Bryant & the Lakers won the NBA Championship that year.

🍀Clarksburg's 𝗞𝗢𝗕𝗘💛💜@NotreDameWV junior guard Kobe Martino was named for the late Kobe Bryant & in his own small way, he is part of the NBA legend's legacy. @taylormartino_ @JarroJwest23wvu pic.twitter.com/gnuaGPRn1n — WDTV Sports (@WDTVSports) January 30, 2020

Months after Bryant’s passing in 2020, the coronavirus shut down the nation & gave everyone a lot of extra free time at home. Martino spent that time watching motivational speeches & game highlights of Bryant.

“You can really tell his dedication to the game was on a different level,” Martino said. “I’ve taken a lot of things that he said and tried to keep it in the back of mind when I’m going to school or practicing and working out, just kind of keeping in my mind ‘am I really giving 100 percent effort in everything I do like he did... that just kinda made me think, ‘I’m pretty proud to be named after that guy.”

Through his research, he also realized just how vast Bryant’s legacy was.

“The reaction by everyone to his death really just showed what a special person he was. The whole world just stopped. He touched so many lives on the basketball court or anywhere else, people he reached out to, other athletes, he really inspired a lot of people with his mentality and his passion for the game.”

Martino is excited to lace it up for Notre Dame High School for his senior season. The Fighting Irish are set to move up from Class A to AAA this year.

