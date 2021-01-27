Pet Helpers: Rosie

This little girl is Rosie, she is a 2 year old chihuahua about 6lbs.

Rosie would do best with someone who is home a lot, she has some anxiety when left for long periods of time.

Rosie has been spayed, vaccinated, dewormed, flea treated and micro chipped, she gets along great with the other dogs in her foster home, walks well on a leash and is very sweet.

If you would like to give Rosie her forever you can find our application at https://www.pethelpersinc.org/adoption-application her adoption fee is 150.00 she is being fostered in Morgantown WV

