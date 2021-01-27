Advertisement

Pet Helpers: Rosie

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This little girl is Rosie, she is a 2 year old chihuahua about 6lbs.

Rosie would do best with someone who is home a lot, she has some anxiety when left for long periods of time.

Rosie has been spayed, vaccinated, dewormed, flea treated and micro chipped, she gets along great with the other dogs in her foster home, walks well on a leash and is very sweet.

If you would like to give Rosie her forever you can find our application at https://www.pethelpersinc.org/adoption-application her adoption fee is 150.00 she is being fostered in Morgantown WV

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mylan Pharmaceutical Plant
Mylan Pharmaceuticals sued for alleged age and disability discrimination
Died while working out
‘We are not going to move on, we are going to move forward’ - those who knew CrossFit Morgantown owner speak out after his death
Jonathan Yates
Ex-VA doctor sentenced to 25 years over molesting patients
Hobby Lobby in Eastpointe Plaza to open in Spring 2022
Judge Carrie Webster hears arguments from West Virginia teacher's unions and the Department of...
In-person learning to continue in W.Va. following judge’s ruling

Latest News

January’s Home Town Hero: Rick Heim
January’s Home Town Hero: Rick Heim
January’s Home Town Hero: Rick Heim
January’s Home Town Hero: Rick Heim
ENDING TOBACCO USE: West Virginia among states with worst grades
ENDING TOBACCO USE: West Virginia among states with worst grades
ENDING TOBACCO USE: West Virginia among states with worst grades
ENDING TOBACCO USE: West Virginia among states with worst grades
Non-profit robbed of tools and SUV
Non-profit robbed of tools and SUV