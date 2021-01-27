Advertisement

Senators Capito and Warren re-introduce Ally’s Act legislation

(KFYR)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTV) - Ally’s Act, legislation that would ensure private insurance companies provide coverage for osseointegrated hearing devices (OIDs), has been re-introduced by U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

The OSIs would include bone anchored hearing aids (BAHAs) and cochlear implants. OIDs are a type of hearing aid that benefit a wide range of hearing loss victims and are often the only hearing device that can restore hearing for individuals born with hearing loss. Senators Capito and Warren originally introduced Ally’s Act last September.

The legislation is named after ten-year old Colorado-native, Ally Tumblin, who was born without a right ear or hearing canal and therefore requires the use of a BAHA. Following a denial for her hearing device, Ally and her mother formed the organization, “Ear Community” to help advocate for insurance coverage of these hearing devices to ensure no person is left unable to hear because of private insurance companies’ refusal to cover OIDs.

“For people who suffer from hearing loss, devices and implants like OIDs and BAHAs are life-changing. Our senses are something we so often take for granted, and ensuring that insurance companies cover these hearing aids provides major relief and comfort to those born with hearing loss and their families. I’m proud to team up with Senator Warren to re-introduce Ally’s Act, and I look forward to continuing to work to establish better access to these critical hearing devices,” said Senator Capito.

“Despite the critical and life-changing support these specialized hearing devices provide, many adults and children throughout the United States cannot obtain them because they are too expensive. This is why I’m glad to reintroduce this bipartisan legislation, which would increase device access and ensure that no individual with hearing loss is left behind,” said Senator Warren.

A companion bill was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Congressmen Joe Neguse (D-Colo.), David B. McKinley, P.E. (R-W.Va.), and Mike Thompson (D-Calif.).

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mylan Pharmaceutical Plant
Mylan Pharmaceuticals sued for alleged age and disability discrimination
Died while working out
‘We are not going to move on, we are going to move forward’ - those who knew CrossFit Morgantown owner speak out after his death
Jonathan Yates
Ex-VA doctor sentenced to 25 years over molesting patients
Hobby Lobby in Eastpointe Plaza to open in Spring 2022
Judge Carrie Webster hears arguments from West Virginia teacher's unions and the Department of...
In-person learning to continue in W.Va. following judge’s ruling

Latest News

January’s Home Town Hero: Rick Heim
January’s Home Town Hero: Rick Heim
January’s Home Town Hero: Rick Heim
January’s Home Town Hero: Rick Heim
ENDING TOBACCO USE: West Virginia among states with worst grades
ENDING TOBACCO USE: West Virginia among states with worst grades
ENDING TOBACCO USE: West Virginia among states with worst grades
ENDING TOBACCO USE: West Virginia among states with worst grades
Non-profit robbed of tools and SUV
Non-profit robbed of tools and SUV