Sheryl Lynn Ashcraft Jones, 57, of the North View Community of Clarksburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born on December 19, 1963 in Minneapolis, MN a daughter of Helen Layne Ratliff Ashcraft of Clarksburg and the late James A. Ashcraft. She is also survived by her husband of 29 blessed years, Roger Jones who is the son of the late Morris R. Jones and Betty M. Marsh Jones who were from Philippi. She is also survived by two special daughters, Brittney Layne Jones and her companion Jobie Cottrill of Clarksburg and Whittney Lynn Jones and companion Zach Harpold all of Clarksburg; two grandchildren, Jordan Wayne Cottrill and Brooke Lynn Cottrill; one brother Jim Ashcraft and his wife Claudia of Walled Lakes, MI; special Aunt DD and two cousins, Tammy (Nonnie) Myers and Nita Ratliff. Sheryl was a 1981 graduate of Liberty High School and the Lafayette School of Practical Nursing in Newport News, VA in 2007. She was employed at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in the Rehabilitation Center since November of 2015. Previously she worked at Rescare for over ten years. One of her greatest accomplishments was going to the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home in Maryland when the call went out that they needed help. Due to Covid-19, half their staff was out with the Virus. She and her co-worker, which is also her best friend, Katherine Hinson did not hesitate to go. Several others from our VA Hospital went to help. Sheryl made a lot of new friends while working there and she will be missed by many. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.burnsidefuneralhome.com Sheryl’s request for cremation and no services will be honored. A gathering of family and friends will be announced at a later date to be held in her honor.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.