Terry Lynn Gibson Garrison

Terry Lynn Gibson Garrison, 36 of Webster Springs, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021 at Charleston Area Medical Center Memorial Division after an extended illness. She was born January 31, 1984 in Ravenna, Ohio to Harry Hamilton and Joanne Bounds Gibson and was a homemaker. She attended Shiloh Church, collected dolphins, and enjoyed spending time with her family; her kids and husband were her everything. Terry always had a smile for everyone she met. Terry was preceded in death by her daughter Reanna Jo Garrison. In addition to her parents she is survived by her husband Lemuel Garrison; sons Eathan and Nevaeh Garrison; brother Robert (Kelly) Gibson; sister Lisa (Mike) Cogar; nieces and nephews Maddison Bounds, Alyssa Stout, and Robert, Ryan, and Riley Gibson; and several other extended family and friends who will mourn her passing. Friends may join the family for visitation on Friday, January 29, 2021 from 6-9 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home. Funeral Services to celebrate Terry’s life will be held on Saturday at 12:00 PM at the Funeral Home with Pastor Ty Farlow officiating. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, Parcoal. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Dodd & Reed Funeral Home to assist the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Garrison family.
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

