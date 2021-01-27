Advertisement

The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties assists in counting the homeless

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Coaliton to End Homelessness and the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties were working together in hopes of creating more services for the homeless.

Housing and Communications Director with the United Way, Marissa Rexroad said they had to make changes this year due to COVID-19.

“It’s unfortuante that we couldn’t have a large group in the community join us this year. We were certainly looking forward to that and facilitating a closer look at the social problem,” she said.

The United Way’s Solution Focused Street Outreach Team would be in the community collecting data for the coalition’s yearly survey.

Rexroad said the United Way would use the data so they can make changes to their programs that assist in finding housing for the homeless.

She added that people needed to educate themselves more about the local homeless population.

However, the final count would not be calculated until February 11.

