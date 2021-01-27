‘We are not going to move on, we are going to move forward’ - those who knew CrossFit Morgantown owner speak out after his death

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The mindset that CrossFit Morgantown owner Jeff Giosi lived by, it’s now showing in the community and beyond after he died from an aortic aneurysm at the age of 40.

“Over the last two days, even I found out so much more of what he was doing for people,” Sarah Giosi, Jeff’s wife said.

Sarah said Jeff had a genetic heart condition and the aortic aneurysm occurred on Saturday while he was working out at his gym. His wife addressed the public on Sunday on the gym’s Facebook page.

Now moving forward, instead of reflecting on the tragic incident, she along with others, reflects on who he was

“A man of God, Husband, father, friend, and he would really like me to add hero, warrior, viking, mentor,” Sarah said.

“He was a rock I mean he was an inspiration,” the best friend of the gym owner, Kent McBride said.

“And a brother to a lot of people,” Sarah added.

A part from who he was, Sarah and McBride both shared the way Jeff impacted he had on others.

“Every single class had a presentation,” Sarah said. “He would say words before or after that was not about fitness, it was about life.”

Sarah went on to describe her husband as someone who treated everyone the same, regardless of their age or background.

“I think it’s important that he was this strong force, but he was so gentle and compassionate,” she said.

“Somehow he could see you for who you were, but somehow get you to believe that you can become the best version of yourself,” McBride added.

Sarah said life won’t be always easy from here on out, but everyday is a day to take another step.

“We are not going to move on, we are going to move forward with this experience and with all that he gave us to move forward with.”

There is a GoFundMe to help the family.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.