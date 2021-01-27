Advertisement

WVU Baseball Places Junior Trio on Preseason All-Big 12 List

Doanes, McIntosh and Wolf
WVU baseball
WVU baseball(wdtv)
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Three Mountaineers have earned All-Big 12 Preseason honors on the diamond.

WVU second baseman Tyler Doanes earned his second career preseason nod. The junior batted .279 with 10 runs batted in and eight runs scored last year.

Catcher/designated hitter Paul McIntosh also collected his second preseason accolade. The junior led the Mountaineers with 14 RBIs last year. McIntosh hit .207 with three home runs and three doubles.

WVU’s ace pitcher Jackson Wolf is the final Mountaineer on the list. In 2020, he went 3-1 with a 1.05 ERA. The junior also struck out 27 batters through 25.2 innings.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mylan Pharmaceutical Plant
Mylan Pharmaceuticals sued for alleged age and disability discrimination
Died while working out
‘We are not going to move on, we are going to move forward’ - those who knew CrossFit Morgantown owner speak out after his death
Jonathan Yates
Ex-VA doctor sentenced to 25 years over molesting patients
Hobby Lobby in Eastpointe Plaza to open in Spring 2022
Judge Carrie Webster hears arguments from West Virginia teacher's unions and the Department of...
In-person learning to continue in W.Va. following judge’s ruling

Latest News

5 Sports Podcast Episode 3: Nikki Izzo-Brown
5 Sports Podcast Episode 3: Nikki Izzo-Brown
Nikki Izzo-Brown
5 Sports Podcast Episode 3: Nikki Izzo-Brown
Jahmile Addae
Mountaineer co-defensive coordinator Jahmile Addae leaving for Georgia
Tricia LeMasters
Five NCWV players placed on A-AA girls all-state soccer teams