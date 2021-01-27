WVU Baseball Places Junior Trio on Preseason All-Big 12 List

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Three Mountaineers have earned All-Big 12 Preseason honors on the diamond.

WVU second baseman Tyler Doanes earned his second career preseason nod. The junior batted .279 with 10 runs batted in and eight runs scored last year.

Catcher/designated hitter Paul McIntosh also collected his second preseason accolade. The junior led the Mountaineers with 14 RBIs last year. McIntosh hit .207 with three home runs and three doubles.

WVU’s ace pitcher Jackson Wolf is the final Mountaineer on the list. In 2020, he went 3-1 with a 1.05 ERA. The junior also struck out 27 batters through 25.2 innings.

