Additional details released about the SWAT team operation in South Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Additional details have been released about the SWAT team operation at a home on Evans Drive in South Elkins on Jan. 21.

Police say Ty Garrett Hilderbrand, 35, was the man they found deceased in his home in Elkins following a standoff with the Elkins Police Department and SWAT team.

Prior to the Jan 21. incident, police say they made contact with Hilderbrand in relation to a domestic violence call. During this contact with police, Hilderbrand allegedly stated that he was armed and that he intended to resist the police’s investigation. He also threatened to burn down his house, which is located in close proximity to other houses and an elementary school, according to Elkins Police Department Chief Travis C. Bennett.

Police say Hilderbrand was in possession of a handgun and a rifle when they found him deceased. They also say the house had been heavily barricaded.

Hilderbrand had recently moved from Missouri to Elkins and was not the only resident of this house, but he was alone in the house at the time of this incident, according to police.

