Advertisement

Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | January 28th, 2021

A snowy wake-up but a sunny afternoon!
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -We woke up to a dusting of snow, but our skies clear headed into the afternoon. However, it will be chilly through the day, with temperatures struggling to reach 30 degrees. Headed into Friday, the overnight lows will be in the teens, and we wake up to cloudy skies in the morning. The skies clear for the afternoon, with a chance to see some sun. Skies remained pretty clear headed into Saturday, and temperatures make it back up into the mid thirties, with a sunny morning. Our temperatures over the weekend will be in the mid-thirties, but we drop back down to the low 30s for the beginning of the work week. Clouds build through the day on Saturday, giving way to snow overnight headed into Sunday morning. We see snow through the day on Sunday, but a break in the snow during the overnight hours.Then, we continue to see snow through the day on Monday, and it sticks around overnight headed into Tuesday. Currently, it appears that Tuesday will also be a very snowy day, but there is some uncertainty as to how quickly this system will dissipate. We should clear up by Wednesday morning, seeing some clearer skies but remaining cold. Be prepared for some messy weather at the start of the work week!

Today: Morning snowfall but a clearer and drier afternoon. High: 37.

Tonight: We fall to the teens, with mostly clear skies. Low: 18.

Friday: A mostly sunny but cold day. High: 29.

Saturday: Clouds build through the day, with snow beginning late at night. High: 35.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How raising the federal minimum wage could impact West Virginia
Died while working out
‘We are not going to move on, we are going to move forward’ - those who knew CrossFit Morgantown owner speak out after his death
The Mylan Pharmaceutical Plant
Mylan Pharmaceuticals sued for alleged age and disability discrimination
Traffic at the intersection of Johnson and Philadelphia Avenue as contractors work on Dominion...
Dominion begins construction on million dollar project in Bridgeport
In a tweet posted on Jan. 22, Haynie posted a video of Walkowiak in action at one of the town’s...
Chick-fil-A manager called in to help drive-thru back up at COVID-19 vaccine site

Latest News

Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 1 28 2021
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 1 28 2021
Anna Hamelin 1 28 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin 1 28 2021 6 AM
2 Day
Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | January 28th, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Evening Forecast for Jan 27, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Evening Forecast for Jan 27, 2021