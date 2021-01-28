Bridgeport Police ask for help identifying woman wanted for credit card fraud

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identify a female in connection to credit card fraud.

Bridgeport Police Detective Brett Stewart said that on Jan. 6 the female suspect used a card that did not belong to her. Before the owner of the card realized it was missing and could cancel it, the suspect managed to hit five different locations in Bridgeport.

Stewart said the charges were all made at retail-related businesses.

“The suspect was able to hit all of the stores in a period of a couple of hours,” said Stewart.

Anyone with information please contact Detective Stewart at 304-848-6129 or message the Bridgeport Police Facebook Page. You can visit the Facebook page HERE. If Stewart does not answer, you are asked to leave a message.

The surveillance image acquired from one of the stores is the best image police have to help solve the case.

Although not clear, Stewart said from video seen at multiple stores, despite the lack of quality, they are able to determine it is the same female.

This story is from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

