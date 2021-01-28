Advertisement

Bridgeport Police ask for help identifying woman wanted for credit card fraud

Credit Card Fraud
Credit Card Fraud(Bridgeport Police Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identify a female in connection to credit card fraud.

Bridgeport Police Detective Brett Stewart said that on Jan. 6 the female suspect used a card that did not belong to her. Before the owner of the card realized it was missing and could cancel it, the suspect managed to hit five different locations in Bridgeport.

Stewart said the charges were all made at retail-related businesses.

“The suspect was able to hit all of the stores in a period of a couple of hours,” said Stewart.

Anyone with information please contact Detective Stewart at 304-848-6129 or message the Bridgeport Police Facebook Page. You can visit the Facebook page HERE. If Stewart does not answer, you are asked to leave a message.

The surveillance image acquired from one of the stores is the best image police have to help solve the case.

Although not clear, Stewart said from video seen at multiple stores, despite the lack of quality, they are able to determine it is the same female.

This story is from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How raising the federal minimum wage could impact West Virginia
Died while working out
‘We are not going to move on, we are going to move forward’ - those who knew CrossFit Morgantown owner speak out after his death
The Mylan Pharmaceutical Plant
Mylan Pharmaceuticals sued for alleged age and disability discrimination
Traffic at the intersection of Johnson and Philadelphia Avenue as contractors work on Dominion...
Dominion begins construction on million dollar project in Bridgeport
In a tweet posted on Jan. 22, Haynie posted a video of Walkowiak in action at one of the town’s...
Chick-fil-A manager called in to help drive-thru back up at COVID-19 vaccine site

Latest News

Additional details released about the SWAT team operation in South Elkins
Additional details released about the SWAT team operation in South Elkins
Third person pleads guilty to torturing, killing man
Third person pleads guilty to torturing, killing man
Third person pleads guilty to torturing, killing man
Third person pleads guilty to torturing, killing man
Deputy injured in struggle
Police: Upshur County man points handgun at Elkins Police Officer, officer injured in altercation