Fairmont State comes back from 17-point fourth quarter deficit to defeat Concord, 90-85
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State (3-4) rallied back from 17-point fourth quarter deficit to down Concord (3-4), 90-85.
Senior guard Sierra Kotchman paced the Falcons with 28 points and freshman Alyssa DeAngelo added 19.
Gilmer County alum Riley Fitzwater led Concord with 20 points and 6 rebounds. Maddie Rattcliff had 18.
Fairmont State visits Glenville State on Saturday at 2 p.m.
