Advertisement

Fairmont State comes back from 17-point fourth quarter deficit to defeat Concord, 90-85

Senior guard Sierra Kotchman paced the Falcons with 28 points
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State (3-4) rallied back from 17-point fourth quarter deficit to down Concord (3-4), 90-85.

Senior guard Sierra Kotchman paced the Falcons with 28 points and freshman Alyssa DeAngelo added 19.

Gilmer County alum Riley Fitzwater led Concord with 20 points and 6 rebounds. Maddie Rattcliff had 18.

Fairmont State visits Glenville State on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Died while working out
‘We are not going to move on, we are going to move forward’ - those who knew CrossFit Morgantown owner speak out after his death
The Mylan Pharmaceutical Plant
Mylan Pharmaceuticals sued for alleged age and disability discrimination
How raising the federal minimum wage could impact West Virginia
The WV DHHR is reporting 25 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 797 new cases of COVID-19, 25 additional deaths in W.Va.
In a tweet posted on Jan. 22, Haynie posted a video of Walkowiak in action at one of the town’s...
Chick-fil-A manager called in to help drive-thru back up at COVID-19 vaccine site

Latest News

WVU wins seventh straight, 73-53 over TTU
Blessing Ejiofor
No. 24 West Virginia wins seventh straight, 73-53 over Texas Tech
WVU men's soccer
WVU men’s soccer reveals 13-game spring slate
WVU baseball
WVU Baseball Places Junior Trio on Preseason All-Big 12 List