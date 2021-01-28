Advertisement

Family donates iPads to medical centers in honor of late father

By Joe Buchanan
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - After Tex Walton, a Buckhannon man, died in October from coronavirus, his family wanted to find a way to honor his legacy.

“They wanted to donate to facilitate more conversations between patients and their families,” said Rev. Dina Andrews, the lead chaplain of Davis Medical Center.

In honor of Tex, the family donated 16 iPads to medical centers throughout North-Central West Virginia.

Their goal is to help patients with coronavirus in the ICU connect with their loved ones during a terrifying and, often times, lonely battle.

“Being able to have that contact with family members to be able to actually see one another not just hear one another on the phone helps to orient patients,” Rev. Andrews said.

Davis Medical Center received two of the iPads this week. The other 14 were distributed to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, United Hospital Center, St. Joseph’s Hospital, and Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“We are really thankful that we have this donation because it will enhance our care that we are able to give our patients,” Rev. Andrews said.

The family opened a GoFundMe account to help raise money to continue to donate iPads to medical centers.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How raising the federal minimum wage could impact West Virginia
Died while working out
‘We are not going to move on, we are going to move forward’ - those who knew CrossFit Morgantown owner speak out after his death
The Mylan Pharmaceutical Plant
Mylan Pharmaceuticals sued for alleged age and disability discrimination
Deputy injured in struggle
Police: Upshur County man points handgun at Elkins Police Officer, officer injured in altercation
Traffic at the intersection of Johnson and Philadelphia Avenue as contractors work on Dominion...
Dominion begins construction on million dollar project in Bridgeport

Latest News

January Jefferson Award Winner: John Messenger
January Jefferson Award Winner: John Messenger
January Jefferson Award Winner: John Messenger
January Jefferson Award Winner: John Messenger
Father-daughter duo creates business aimed toward helping others beyond the pandemic
Father-daughter duo creates business aimed toward helping others beyond the pandemic
Father-daughter duo creates business aimed toward helping others beyond the pandemic
Father-daughter duo creates business aimed toward helping others beyond the pandemic