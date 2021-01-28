Family donates iPads to medical centers in honor of late father

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - After Tex Walton, a Buckhannon man, died in October from coronavirus, his family wanted to find a way to honor his legacy.

“They wanted to donate to facilitate more conversations between patients and their families,” said Rev. Dina Andrews, the lead chaplain of Davis Medical Center.

In honor of Tex, the family donated 16 iPads to medical centers throughout North-Central West Virginia.

Their goal is to help patients with coronavirus in the ICU connect with their loved ones during a terrifying and, often times, lonely battle.

“Being able to have that contact with family members to be able to actually see one another not just hear one another on the phone helps to orient patients,” Rev. Andrews said.

Davis Medical Center received two of the iPads this week. The other 14 were distributed to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, United Hospital Center, St. Joseph’s Hospital, and Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“We are really thankful that we have this donation because it will enhance our care that we are able to give our patients,” Rev. Andrews said.

The family opened a GoFundMe account to help raise money to continue to donate iPads to medical centers.

