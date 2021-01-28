Advertisement

Father-daughter duo creates business aimed toward helping others beyond the pandemic

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Currently, roughly 250,000 people struggle with hunger in West Virginia. One due is hoping their efforts will lower that number.

They may not be superman and superwoman, but they come close when it comes to servicing communities across the state.

“We had a couple calls from people talking about how all of the federal money that was coming into the state for students that needed food because they weren’t in school for covid, all of that money was going back out of state to out of state companies,” said Director of Operations Kayla Bailey.

Just like that, Multitude Foods was brought to life and put together in just a week. Operating from their headquarters in Buckhannon, this father-daughter duo set out to be a helping hand.

“It was a crazy whirlwind of a process but when it comes to food and nutrition, it’s not something that necessarily has a long wait period, it’s a quick turnaround,” said Bailey

So far they have served nearly 2 million meals in almost all the counties in the state.

They also cater to seniors and their employees, many of whom are looking for a second shot at life and are recovering from opioid addiction.

Rachel Garrison, who recently graduated from her drug court program, is now coaching other individuals who are actively in recovery.

“We’ve done so much in our lives that we don’t think that we can change, but it is possible. There’s people like Kayla and Russ that will give us the chance,” said Garrison.

Bailey said that Multitude Foods aims to help provide people with a purpose. They soon hope to expand and help others across the country.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How raising the federal minimum wage could impact West Virginia
Died while working out
‘We are not going to move on, we are going to move forward’ - those who knew CrossFit Morgantown owner speak out after his death
The Mylan Pharmaceutical Plant
Mylan Pharmaceuticals sued for alleged age and disability discrimination
Deputy injured in struggle
Police: Upshur County man points handgun at Elkins Police Officer, officer injured in altercation
Traffic at the intersection of Johnson and Philadelphia Avenue as contractors work on Dominion...
Dominion begins construction on million dollar project in Bridgeport

Latest News

January Jefferson Award Winner: John Messenger
January Jefferson Award Winner: John Messenger
January Jefferson Award Winner: John Messenger
January Jefferson Award Winner: John Messenger
Father-daughter duo creates business aimed toward helping others beyond the pandemic
Father-daughter duo creates business aimed toward helping others beyond the pandemic
16 iPads were donated to medical centers throughout North Central West Virginia.
Family donates iPads to medical centers in honor of late father