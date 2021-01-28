Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | January 28, 2021

A cold but sunny beginning of the weekend
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday Everyone!! It was a chilly day this morning with temperatures dipping down to 24F. This is all do due to being behind the large weather system with those northerly winds. Through this evening we will continue to see snow showers, finally dissipating by Friday morning. After the snow showers end, the clouds will begin to lessen as well. But it will be a cold day as morning lows will begin at 16F and with sun increasing, highs will reach to 30F. Saturday will be a very similar day with a lower morning low and increased warming of 37F. The next big weather system begins to move in on Saturday night which means increasing clouds as well as snow starting in the overnight hours. On Sunday that snow will change to rain in the middle of the afternoon, then back again to snow .later in the evening. Expect to see the beginning of the week wet as well with no break till Tuesday late day.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold: Low 16

Friday: Mostly sunny: High 30

Saturday: Mostly sunny: High: 37

Sunday: Wintry mix turning to rain: High: 42

