Advertisement

No. 24 West Virginia wins seventh straight, 73-53 over Texas Tech

Gondrezick led the way with 24 points & 6 rebounds
Blessing Ejiofor
Blessing Ejiofor(Michaela Schumacher)
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 24 West Virginia won its seventh straight contest of the year in over Texas Tech on Wednesday night, 73-53.

The Mountaineers were without starting forward redshirt sophomore Rochelle Norris, who has entered the NCAA transfer portal and backup guard Jayla Hemingway who is expected to miss six weeks with a lower leg injury.

WVU was led by 24 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists from senior guard Kysre Gondrezick & 16 points & 9 rebounds from forward Esmery Martinez.

West Virginia will stay on the road to take on TCU on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Died while working out
‘We are not going to move on, we are going to move forward’ - those who knew CrossFit Morgantown owner speak out after his death
The Mylan Pharmaceutical Plant
Mylan Pharmaceuticals sued for alleged age and disability discrimination
How raising the federal minimum wage could impact West Virginia
The WV DHHR is reporting 25 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 797 new cases of COVID-19, 25 additional deaths in W.Va.
In a tweet posted on Jan. 22, Haynie posted a video of Walkowiak in action at one of the town’s...
Chick-fil-A manager called in to help drive-thru back up at COVID-19 vaccine site

Latest News

WVU wins seventh straight, 73-53 over TTU
Fairmont State WBB
Fairmont State comes back from 17-point fourth quarter deficit to defeat Concord, 90-85
WVU men's soccer
WVU men’s soccer reveals 13-game spring slate
WVU baseball
WVU Baseball Places Junior Trio on Preseason All-Big 12 List