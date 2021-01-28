No. 24 West Virginia wins seventh straight, 73-53 over Texas Tech

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 24 West Virginia won its seventh straight contest of the year in over Texas Tech on Wednesday night, 73-53.

The Mountaineers were without starting forward redshirt sophomore Rochelle Norris, who has entered the NCAA transfer portal and backup guard Jayla Hemingway who is expected to miss six weeks with a lower leg injury.

WVU was led by 24 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists from senior guard Kysre Gondrezick & 16 points & 9 rebounds from forward Esmery Martinez.

FINAL: No. 24 West Virginia 73, TTU 53@KysreRae: 24 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists@martinez_smeri: 16 points & 9 rebounds@JazzC2_: 12 points off the bench

Highlights tonight on @WDTV5News at 11!

📸: Michaela Schumacher pic.twitter.com/EWQnIbXIJ6 — WDTV Sports (@WDTVSports) January 28, 2021

West Virginia will stay on the road to take on TCU on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.