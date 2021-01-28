No. 24 West Virginia wins seventh straight, 73-53 over Texas Tech
Gondrezick led the way with 24 points & 6 rebounds
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 24 West Virginia won its seventh straight contest of the year in over Texas Tech on Wednesday night, 73-53.
The Mountaineers were without starting forward redshirt sophomore Rochelle Norris, who has entered the NCAA transfer portal and backup guard Jayla Hemingway who is expected to miss six weeks with a lower leg injury.
WVU was led by 24 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists from senior guard Kysre Gondrezick & 16 points & 9 rebounds from forward Esmery Martinez.
West Virginia will stay on the road to take on TCU on Saturday at 2 p.m.
