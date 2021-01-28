Phares recommended as next Bridgeport head football coach

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 3-year Bridgeport offensive coordinator and Elkins alum Tyler Phares has been recommended to replace John Cole & become the next head football coach of Bridgeport High School.

His recommendation must be approved by the Harrison County Board of Education in their meeting on Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

Phares helped the Tribe win the AA state title in 2019 while running the Stick-I offense and then implemented Bridgeport’s single-wing offense in its move back up to AAA this season. The Tribe went 6-1 in the regular season and won its first round playoff game against Washington, 55-7, before their journey was cut short due to COVID-19.

THE PHARESt OF THEM ALL 🏈

Bridgeport OC Tyler Phares [@tphares10] brought the single wing to @BportFB & its led the Indians to a 3-0 start in Triple A. #FeartheWing @Bport_PIT pic.twitter.com/rrEqxUzr8K — WDTV Sports (@WDTVSports) September 26, 2020

