Police: Upshur County man points handgun at Elkins Police Officer, officer injured in altercation

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Upshur County law enforcement issued a ‘be on the lookout’ (BOLO) alert for a man who had threatened suicide in the Buckhannon area, police say.

Elkins Police Department officers attempted to perform a welfare check on the man near Livingston Avenue at around 2:30 pm, Thursday, Jan. 28.

When officers approached, the man attempted to flee in a motor vehicle, driving in a reckless manner and damaging two EPD cruisers before being stopped near T-Mart, on Davis Avenue, according to EPD Chief Travis C. Bennett.

As officers attempted to remove the man from his vehicle, he pulled out a handgun and pointed it at one officer, police say. Officers say they used a TASER and baton strikes to subdue the man. After being restrained, the man was transported by Randolph County EMS to Davis Medical Center for evaluation, according to officials.

One EPD officer received minor injuries to his hand, according to police.

