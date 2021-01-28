Third person pleads guilty to torturing, killing man

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — A third person has pleaded guilty to torturing and killing a man in southern West Virginia.

Anna Marie Choudhary, 33, gave a detailed description during a plea hearing Wednesday of how she, her sister and her father killed John Thomas McGuire, 38, in February 2019, the Bluefield Daily Telegraph reported. She pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and faces up to 40 years in prison when she is sentenced.

Her father, Larry Paul McClure Sr., was sentenced in August to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty to first-degree murder. Her sister, Amanda Michelle Naylor McClure, was sentenced to 40 years in prison in October after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Choudhary said her father and sister began the attack on McGuire and that her father threatened her children if she didn’t help out. She described how McGuire was hit in the head with a wine bottle, tied up, injected with methamphetamine and strangled.

It wasn’t clear when Choudhary would be sentenced.

