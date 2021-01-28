Advertisement

Wisdom to wealth- Thursday, Jan. 28

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
John Halterman:  Have you been wondering if this year is the year that we end market volatility and we have a smooth ride?  Because a lot of times people ask me, ‘What’s your predictions for 2021?’  Well, I gotta tell you, I think predictions are silly and I don’t want anything to do with them.  What I want is active management.  And what I mean by active management is we need do decide what is the current economic condition and what type of asset classes should you own in this condition.  Understand, conditions are always going to change.  We look at it there’s four different economic conditions, and when they change, we believe your portfolio should definitely change.  And so, never set it and forget it.  And, also, if you’re tired of predictions, don’t worry.  We have answers.  So, call or visit our website today.

January Jefferson Award Winner: John Messenger
Father-daughter duo creates business aimed toward helping others beyond the pandemic
