WVU men’s soccer reveals 13-game spring slate

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia men’s soccer has revealed its 13-game regular season for its upcoming spring campaign.

Rookie head coach Dan Stratford and the Mountaineers begin play on Feb. 20 at Coastal Carolina. They will also face nonconference opponents Charlotte (Feb. 26) & Marshall (March 24). All three are coming off NCAA tournament appearances.

Our 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣ schedule is ℍ𝔼ℝ𝔼 ‼️



Check out the teams we’ll be facing this spring ⤵️! #HailWV



📰: https://t.co/xCylJjVj8f pic.twitter.com/NsjPCocnjv — WVU Men's Soccer (@WVUMensSoccer) January 27, 2021

The 10-game MAC schedule is double round-robin style.

The Mountaineers will play its first home against Northern Illinois on March 6 at 1 pm.

The full schedule can be found below.

Date Time At Opponent Location

Feb 20 (Sat) Noon Away Coastal Carolina Conway, S.C. (CCU Soccer Stadium)

Feb 26 (Fri) 5:00 p.m. Away Charlotte Charlotte, N.C. (Transamerica Field)

Mar 6 (Sat) 1 p.m. Home Northern Illinois Morgantown, W.Va. (Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium)

Mar 14 (Sun) 1 p.m. Away Western Michigan Kalamazoo, Mich. (WMU Soccer Complex)

Mar 17 (Wed) 3 p.m. Home Bowling Green Morgantown, W.Va. (Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium)

Mar 21 (Sun) 1 p.m. Away SIU Edwardsville Edwardsville, Ill. (Korte Stadium)

Mar 24 (Wed) 7 p.m. Home Marshall Morgantown, W.Va. (Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium)

Mar 28 (Sun) 3 p.m. Away Bowling Green Bowling Green, Ohio (Cochrane Soccer Stadium)

Mar 31 (Wed) TBD Home Akron Morgantown, W.Va. (Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium)

Apr 4 (Sun) 1 p.m. Home Western Michigan Morgantown, W.Va. (Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium)

Apr 7 (Wed) 7 p.m. Away Akron Akron, Ohio (FirstEnergy Stadium - Cub Cadet Field)

Apr 11 (Sun) 1 p.m. Away Northern Illinois DeKalb, Ill. (NIU Soccer and Track and Field Complex)

Apr 18 (Sun) Noon Home SIU Edwardsville Morgantown, W.Va. (Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium)

