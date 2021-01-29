Andrew Jackson added to Mountaineer defensive staff
Was defensive line coach at ODU in 2020
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown has added defensive assistant coach Andrew Jackson to his staff.
Jackson was the defensive line coach at Old Dominion in 2020 and made stops at James Madison, Mississippi State & Fordham among others.
Brown will announce his role at a later time.
