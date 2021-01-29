Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | January 29th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We wake up to cloudy skies in the morning. The skies clear up for the afternoon, with a chance to see some sun, despite temperatures below 30 all day. Skies remained pretty clear headed into Saturday, but clouds build through the day and temperatures make it back up into the mid thirties. The clouds give way to snow overnight headed into Sunday morning. We see snow through the day on Sunday, with the lowlands receiving rain instead of snow in the afternoon. The rain/snow mix continues through the night, and we continue to see snow through the day on Monday. The snow sticks around overnight headed into Tuesday, but begins to clear up headed into the overnight hours. We warm back up into the mid 30s and see clouds on Wednesday, but stay dry. Thursday is also dry and much warmer, as we see temperatures over 40 during the afternoon. Friday will also be warm, with potential to see temperatures in the upper 40s or low 50s, but rain moves in during the evening and comes down during the overnight hours. Be prepared for some messy weather at the start of the work week!

Today: Wind chill makes for a very bitter day. Bundle up! High: 30.

Tonight: Clear skies make for a very cold evening. Low: 14.

Saturday: Clouds build through the day. High: 36.

Sunday: Snow showers begin early in the morning and a mix continues through the day. High: 40.

