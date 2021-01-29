Advertisement

Army: 11 soldiers injured after ingesting unknown substance

The U.S. Army says eleven soldiers have been injured after ingesting an unknown substance...
The U.S. Army says eleven soldiers have been injured after ingesting an unknown substance during a field training exercise at Fort Bliss in Texas.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:37 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT BLISS, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Army says eleven soldiers have been injured after ingesting an unknown substance during a field training exercise at Fort Bliss in Texas.

A statement released late Thursday says two of the soldiers are in critical condition.

The 1st Armored Division says all 11 soldiers have been placed under the observation of medical professionals.

The statement says the incident is under investigation.

No further details have been released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How raising the federal minimum wage could impact West Virginia
Deputy injured in struggle
Police: Upshur County man points handgun at Elkins Police Officer, officer injured in altercation
terroristic threats
Additional details released about the SWAT team operation in South Elkins
Credit Card Fraud
Bridgeport Police ask for help identifying woman wanted for credit card fraud
Washington, D.C.
Charleston man arrested outside U.S. Capitol with gun, ammo and list of U.S. and WV State Senators and Representatives

Latest News

Gunfire early Friday left two people dead and three wounded outside a strip club in western...
2 dead, 3 hurt in shooting outside Pennsylvania club
Dunkin' is making this Valentine's Day season extra sweet!
Dunkin unveils Valentine’s Day menu
911 officials confirm an entrapment inside the Lonely Oak Drive residence
Crews on scene for structure fire in Bridgeport
FILE - Cicely Tyson arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2019, in...
Cicely Tyson, purposeful and pioneering actress, dead at 96