Bridgeport home is total loss after structure fire

Belasco Fire
Belasco Fire(Connect Bridgeport)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:45 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

A home on Lonley Oak Dr. is a total loss after a structure fire, Bridgeport Fire Chief Phil Hart told our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

The home was located in Belasco Mobile Home Park. It sits just off of Route 50 near the airport and Bridgeport cemetery.

Harrison County 911 officials told 5 News there was an entrapment, but no injuries reported.

The Bridgeport Fire Department and the West Virginia Fire Marshal will be investigating the fire.

ORIGINAL STORY: Jan. 29, 4:45 a.m.

Crews responded to a structure fire in Bridgeport Friday morning.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, first responders were alerted at 4:14 a.m. of a house fire on Lonely Oak Dr.

Officials confirmed there is an entrapment, but there are no injuries to report at this time.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Stick with 5 News as this story develops.

January Jefferson Award Winner: John Messenger
Father-daughter duo creates business aimed toward helping others beyond the pandemic
