Bridgeport home is total loss after structure fire

A home on Lonley Oak Dr. is a total loss after a structure fire, Bridgeport Fire Chief Phil Hart told our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

The home was located in Belasco Mobile Home Park. It sits just off of Route 50 near the airport and Bridgeport cemetery.

Harrison County 911 officials told 5 News there was an entrapment, but no injuries reported.

The Bridgeport Fire Department and the West Virginia Fire Marshal will be investigating the fire.

Crews responded to a structure fire in Bridgeport Friday morning.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, first responders were alerted at 4:14 a.m. of a house fire on Lonely Oak Dr.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

