Bridgeport’s Sandreth, Bender named first team AAA all-state

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A pair of Bridgeport girls soccer players were named to the AAA all-state teams in forward & the school’s all-time leading goal scorer Braelynee Sandreth and midfielder Allison Bender.

Their teammates forward Gabby Reep, midfielder Emerson Grafton, defender Gracie Courtney and goalkeeper Mackenzie Randolph all made the second team.

They are joined there by Morgantown forward Anna Iquinto & midfielder Alyssa Weaver, Buckhannon-Upshur’s Cameron Zuliani and University defender Tristen Bright.

1st Team

F Olivia Charles, Cabell Midland

F Merritt Delk, Wheeling Park

F Braelynne Sandreth, Bridgeport

F Zara Zervos, John Marshall

M Graceylyn Hanna, Wheeling Park (captain)

M Emma Dotson, Greenbrier East

M Allison Bender, Bridgeport

M Samara Nunn, Parkersburg South

D Lily Hanna, Wheeling Park

D Abby Fowler, Hurricane

D Reagan Bromiley, George Washington

D Riley Shockey, Parkersburg South

GK Kendal Mader, Parkersburg South

GK Mary Lyle Smith, George Washington

Utl Emily Beck, Martinsburg

Utl Kalissa Lacy, George Washington

2nd Team

F Gabby Reep, Bridgeport

F Anna Iquinto, Morgantown

F Angelina Musilli, George Washington

F Linsey Hackney, George Washington

M Ellie Foggin, Parkersburg South (captain)

M Alyssa Weaver, Morgantown

M Emerson Grafton, Bridgeport

M Cameron Zuliani, Buckhannon-Upshur

D Tristen Bright, University

D Gracie Courtney, Bridgeport

D Emma Shields, Cabell Midland

D Elizabeth Hausafus, Martinsburg

GK Mackenzie Randolph, Bridgeport

GK Kiran Cole, Spring Mills

Utl Jalen Nicely, Huntington

Utl Ellie Cunningham, Jefferson

Honorable mention

Colby Agnor, Woodrow Wilson; Isabella Anderson, John Marshall; Ally Arthur, Woodrow Wilson; Michaela August, Morgantown; Kiya Babkirk, Oak Hill; Abbi Barki, Wheeling Park; Maggie Bartenslager, Greenbrier East; Kylie Bender, Bridgeport; Lydia Buchmelter, Brooke; Katie Deserio, Brooke; Lizzy Edwards, University; Eden Gilkey, Oak Hill; Charli Grafton, Bridgeport; Avery Hale, Hurricane; Kaleigh Hott, Hampshire; Emma Jones, Bridgeport; Lexi Kelley, Buckhannon-Upshur; Audrey Lantz, Wheeling Park; Emily Lattea, University; Laikelyn Leggett, Buckhannon-Upshur; Samiah Lynch, Oak Hill; Erin McClelland, Preston; Maggie Odour, Hurricane; Brooke Ohler, Brooke; Makenzie Park, Hampshire; Kyra Poore, Capital; Genevieve Potter, South Charleston; Maggie Queen, Buckhannon-Upshur; Larah Ratliff, Greenbrier East; Kennedy Samargo, Buckhannon-Upshur; Kellsey Savage, Hampshire; Tali Sizemore, University; Izabela Stahl, Preston; Audrie Sprouse, Bridgeport; Morgan Stauver, Wheeling Park; Maya Taggart, Wheeling Park; Mia Travis, University; Sydney Vaught, Woodrow Wilson; Kinslee Watkins, Morgantown; Amanda Weaver; Morgantown

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.