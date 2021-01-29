City of Elkins officials to launch two major infrastructure programs Monday

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials with the City of Elkins announced two major infrastructure projects will kick off on Monday.

Phase II of the sewer/storm water separation project

The second phase of the sewer/storm water separation project will officially kick off Monday.

The project is required under a 2011 consent decree made with the Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The goal of the project is to reduce the amount of sewage that flows into the Tygart Valley River during sudden downpours.

“As a very strong side benefit, it does improve our storm drainage to a pretty good degree,” said Bob Pingley, Operations Manager of the City of Elkins.

The first phase of the project wrapped up in 2015, focusing on the downtown area of Elkins. The second phase will focus on southern Elkins.

Pingley says they conducted a post-construction monitoring report after the first phase to understand how to better approach the second phase of the project.

“We really do not believe that there will be disruptions to services,” Pingley said. “It shouldn’t effect people’s water, sewer, anything like that.”

But, Pingley warns, there may be some inconveniences due to street closures and moving machinery.

The second phase has been funded by $4.9-million bond issue. City officials say the project will not result in increased sewer rates.

The deadline, set by the consent decree, for this project is December of 2021.

More information on this project, including the streets that will be affected can be found at https://cityofelkinswv.com/government/current-projects-initiatives/sewer-project/.

Water Meter Replacement

The second project on the city’s agenda is replacing nearly 4,200 water meters throughout the city.

The water meters sit on the edge of most properties in the city. Officials say the ones currently in place are five years out-of-date on warranty.

Officials also report that nearly a third of these water meters have failed in some capacity.

Pingley says they have not seen any over-read water consumption.

“With the meters failing, we have had to estimate quite a few bills. Now this will be based on consumption like it should be,” Pingley said.

When replacing the meters, workers will need to cut water to the property for around 15 minutes. Pingley says the project will be less intensive than the sewer project, with most of the effort being done behind the scenes coordinating the water systems to work with both the new and old meters.

Officials say they were able to approve of the project after a 2016 project constructing a new water plant came in $1.5-million underbudget. They report that water rates will not be increased as a result.

City officials have set a September deadline for this project.

More information on this project, including the streets that will be affected can be found at https://cityofelkinswv.com/government/current-projects-initiatives/water-meter-replacement-project/.

