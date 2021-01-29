COVID-19 in WV: Active cases, hospitalizations down

Charleston, W.Va (WDTV) - Active cases are on the decline in West Virginia as per the Friday report from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).

They have decreased by 570 since Thursday, and the current count sits at 22,570.

However, there were 905 new COVID-19 cases reported in West Virginia today, 118 more than Thursday.

Twenty-three additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported today with victims from Harrison, Taylor, Monongalia, Barbour, and Randolph Counties.

Hospitalizations have been on the decline since Saturday. 519 patients are hospitalized with the virus, 138 people are in the ICU, and 60 are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,098), Berkeley (8,813), Boone (1,414), Braxton (740), Brooke (1,902), Cabell (6,999), Calhoun (211), Clay (349), Doddridge (402), Fayette (2,353), Gilmer (567), Grant (986), Greenbrier (2,221), Hampshire (1,365), Hancock (2,466), Hardy (1,201), Harrison (4,407), Jackson (1,579), Jefferson (3,299), Kanawha (10,992), Lewis (838), Lincoln (1,124), Logan (2,398), Marion (3,290), Marshall (2,771), Mason (1,528), McDowell (1,232), Mercer (3,887), Mineral (2,466), Mingo (1,906), Monongalia (7,029), Monroe (879), Morgan (863), Nicholas (1,041), Ohio (3,361), Pendleton (557), Pleasants (766), Pocahontas (555), Preston (2,408), Putnam (3,802), Raleigh (4,107), Randolph (2,196), Ritchie (556), Roane (462), Summers (663), Taylor (1,004), Tucker (451), Tyler (566), Upshur (1,471), Wayne (2,331), Webster (247), Wetzel (991), Wirt (325), Wood (6,470), Wyoming (1,562).

