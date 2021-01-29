Advertisement

Crews on scene for structure fire in Bridgeport

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews responded to a structure fire in Bridgeport Friday morning.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, first responders were alerted at 4:14 a.m. of a house fire on Lonely Oak Drive.

Officials confirmed there is an entrapment, but there are no injuries to report at this time.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Stick with 5 News as this story develops.

