Crews on scene for structure fire in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews responded to a structure fire in Bridgeport Friday morning.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, first responders were alerted at 4:14 a.m. of a house fire on Lonely Oak Drive.

Officials confirmed there is an entrapment, but there are no injuries to report at this time.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

