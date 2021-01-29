Advertisement

Dunkin unveils Valentine’s Day menu

Dunkin' is making this Valentine's Day season extra sweet!
Dunkin' is making this Valentine's Day season extra sweet!(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:03 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dunkin’ gives new meaning to the word “sweetheart.”

The doughnut chain has a bunch of special treats for Valentine’s Day, including heart-shaped doughnuts.

For a limited time, they’ve also got pink velvet and mocha macchiatos available.

On top of that, Dunkin’ is putting marriage on its menu in New York by debuting an online wedding-themed shop where couples can get hitched with a drive-thru wedding ceremony.

Officials say the marriage menu contest gives couples a safe way to be hitched during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The winners will each receive special wedding gifts from Dunkin’ including professional pictures and a cash prize.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How raising the federal minimum wage could impact West Virginia
Deputy injured in struggle
Police: Upshur County man points handgun at Elkins Police Officer, officer injured in altercation
terroristic threats
Additional details released about the SWAT team operation in South Elkins
Credit Card Fraud
Bridgeport Police ask for help identifying woman wanted for credit card fraud
Washington, D.C.
Charleston man arrested outside U.S. Capitol with gun, ammo and list of U.S. and WV State Senators and Representatives

Latest News

Gunfire early Friday left two people dead and three wounded outside a strip club in western...
2 dead, 3 hurt in shooting outside Pennsylvania club
911 officials confirm an entrapment inside the Lonely Oak Drive residence
Crews on scene for structure fire in Bridgeport
The U.S. Army says eleven soldiers have been injured after ingesting an unknown substance...
Army: 11 soldiers injured after ingesting unknown substance
FILE - Cicely Tyson arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2019, in...
Cicely Tyson, purposeful and pioneering actress, dead at 96