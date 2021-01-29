Elkins City Hall flag at half mast for Donald Pritt

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The U.S. flag at Elkins City Hall is at half mast Friday in honor of Donald R. “Donnie” Pritt, 73, who died Saturday.

Mr. Pritt was a familiar face at Elkins City Hall, where he also served for many years on the Elkins Police Civil Service Commission.

Mr. Pritt devoted his life to public service in Elkins, West Virginia. He was also a member of the West Virginia Army National Guard for 42 years and was deployed overseas. In West Virginia, he assisted at the scene of aircraft crashes, floods, and civil disturbances.

After retiring from uniformed service, he worked eight more years as a civilian National Guard employee. Many current and past National Guard members considered him a mentor and expressed great sadness to hear of his passing.

