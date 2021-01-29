James Amos Mays James Amos Mays, 69, of Fairmont passed away at his home on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. He was born in Wetzel County on October 10, 1951 a son of the late Shermen Mays and Frances Gibson Mays Fincham. James worked his life as tree climber and in tree trimming. He worked for many tree trimming companies in Fairmont area. James loved shooting pool with his friends as well as fishing and hunting. He particularly loved his dogs Sparkles, Buddy, and Charlie. Most of all he enjoyed time spent with his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Debra Kay Carr Mays of Fairmont; four sons James “Sam” Amos Mays Jr. of Fairmont, Sanford Mays of Fairmont, Austin Mays of Fairmont and Ashton Mays of Fairmont; step-children,; three brother, Junior Mays of Fairmont, Bobby Fincham and his wife Janet of Fairmont, and Pete Mays of Daybrook; three sisters, Linda Sawitski and her husband Warren of Rivesville, Barb Witlach of Fairmont and Penny Ammons of Fairmont; nine grandchildren, Michael, Cameron, Daisey, Sanford, Detinonia, Corey Mays and Justin Markley, Kristia Watkins and Tina Woodring. He is also survived by brothers-in-law Randy Hinerman, and Ron Carr and his wife Karen, a sister-in-law Linda Carr; close friends Jason Wisenbaler, Mike Yarber, Danny DeNoon, and Bill Stout. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a step-father Varner Fincham; two brothers Herk and Billy Mays; three sisters Susie Mays, Rosie Mays, and Mary Ann Hinerman; brothers-in-law Mike Ammons, Woody Witlatch and Sanford Carr; sisters-in-law Doris and Lorraine Mays and one grandchild Shyanna Hope Mays. Friends may call at the Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street on Friday from 2 – 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10a.m. to 11 a.m. A service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Junior and Barb Butcher officiating. Burial will follow at IOOF Cemetery at Enterprise. Condolences may be left at www.carpenterandford.com

