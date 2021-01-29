January Jefferson Award Winner: John Messenger

It’s time now to recognize this month’s Jefferson Award Winner, sponsored by Antero Resources: John messenger is an army veteran, that now gives back by serving other veterans in our area.

John has served in the Korean War and is a veteran of the Army, and now he gives back to veterans at the VA hospitals in town. That is part of the reason he is receiving this award.

“They make a call from the emergency room and say we’ve got a specimen that needs to go to the lab, and I go down there and get them and take them to the lab,” said John. “If it’s a wheelchair patients, we take them over to the X-Rayer and places like that. I enjoy the work very much. They treated me so good.”

“Well, I worked at the emergency squad a little bit and that’s been many years ago. I was always scared everytime the phone rings it would be something I couldn’t stomach.”

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.