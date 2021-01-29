Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | January 28, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We saw some snow yesterday, but as high pressure builds tonight, we’ll see nicer weather. Barring a few mountain flurries, we should be dry, because of high pressure. However, northwesterly air flow will bring cold temperatures tonight, with lows in the teens, and wind chills lower, especially in the mountains. Because of this, Wind Chill Advisories are in effect tonight for the mountain counties until 11 AM tomorrow morning. Definitely wear heavy layers tonight, as wind chills might be in the negatives. Heading into tomorrow, we’ll see some sunshine coming through, thanks to the high-pressure system. Highs will be in the upper-20s, accompanied by beautiful sunshine, especially in the evening. After a cold Saturday morning, we’ll then warm up to the 30s for the afternoon. Clouds will come from the west as a low approaches. The low comes in Saturday night, bringing rain/snow mix and snow until Sunday morning, where it transitions into rain, due to temperatures rising to the 40s. By Sunday night, the back end of the system comes in and brings rain/snow mix and snow into WV. This comes as colder temperatures come back in. For much of Monday, we’ll see plenty of snow coming down, along with cold temperatures. The snow finally ends Tuesday night, as more high pressure comes from out west. In short, the first week of February will start out as messy.

Tonight: It’s going to be a bitterly cold night, with wind chills in the teens for the lowlands, and the single digits and lower for the mountains. So, if you’re heading out tonight, definitely bundle up. A few mountain flurries are possible, but otherwise, expect clouds. Low: 15.

Tomorrow: We’ll have another chilly day, but at least we’ll be dry, thanks to high pressure. Highs will be in the 20s, due to daytime heating, even as northerly winds bring cold air into WV. High: 28.

Saturday: Highs will be in the low-30s, so it will feel nicer than Friday. We’ll see partly clear skies for the morning and early-afternoon, but by the evening, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies, as a low-pressure system approaches from the west. Overnight, we’ll see some snow coming in, as a low approaches. High: 35.

Sunday: We’ll start with rain/snow mix and snow for the morning, then as temperatures rise, we’ll transition to rain. It will be a messy day, so be careful if you’re traveling. High: 42.

