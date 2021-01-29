Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | January 29, 2021

Some of the coldest air of the season!
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday Everyone!! Well, we finally made it to the end of the week, and what a frigid day it was.  Even though we had plenty of sunshine, we started the day at 17F.  It wasn’t the coldest we’ve seen this season, but close.  December 27th, 2020, holds that record for the season, reaching down to 11F.  Saturday will be even a chillier start to the day with a possible low down to 15F. But it is the wind chills that make it feel so much colder.  For some of us, it will feel like low single digits.  Overnight Saturday into Sunday, we have an approaching storm that will start bringing us snow early Sunday morning.  The snow will continue until temperatures are several degrees above freezing, around noon.  That will last until temperatures come back down and rain turns to snow again, sometime in the early evening.  Then we’re cold to keep it snowing until early Tuesday morning.  In all 7+ inches could be seen here in Clarksburg, but in the higher elevations east and northeast, it could be over 10 inches.

Tonight: Clear, cold and calm winds: Low 15

Saturday: Mostly sunny: High 37

Sunday: Early snow, switching to rain, then back to snow later in the day: High: 41

Monday: Snowy: High: 38

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How raising the federal minimum wage could impact West Virginia
Deputy injured in struggle
Police: Upshur County man points handgun at Elkins Police Officer, officer injured in altercation
Credit Card Fraud
Bridgeport Police ask for help identifying woman wanted for credit card fraud
terroristic threats
Additional details released about the SWAT team operation in South Elkins
Belasco Fire
Bridgeport home is total loss after structure fire

Latest News

Kevin corriveau's Evening Forecast for January 29th, 2021
Kevin corriveau's Evening Forecast for January 29th, 2021
2 Day
Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | January 29th, 2021
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 1 29 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 1 29 2021 12 PM
2 Day
Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | January 29th, 2021