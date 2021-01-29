Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | January 29, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday Everyone!! Well, we finally made it to the end of the week, and what a frigid day it was. Even though we had plenty of sunshine, we started the day at 17F. It wasn’t the coldest we’ve seen this season, but close. December 27th, 2020, holds that record for the season, reaching down to 11F. Saturday will be even a chillier start to the day with a possible low down to 15F. But it is the wind chills that make it feel so much colder. For some of us, it will feel like low single digits. Overnight Saturday into Sunday, we have an approaching storm that will start bringing us snow early Sunday morning. The snow will continue until temperatures are several degrees above freezing, around noon. That will last until temperatures come back down and rain turns to snow again, sometime in the early evening. Then we’re cold to keep it snowing until early Tuesday morning. In all 7+ inches could be seen here in Clarksburg, but in the higher elevations east and northeast, it could be over 10 inches.

Tonight: Clear, cold and calm winds: Low 15

Saturday: Mostly sunny: High 37

Sunday: Early snow, switching to rain, then back to snow later in the day: High: 41

Monday: Snowy: High: 38

