Lewis County util. Smith commits to University of Charleston

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Lewis County quarterback, defensive back and running back Jaycob Smith recently committed to play football at the University of Charleston.

He chose the Golden Eagles over two Division III offers, and jumped at the opportunity to play in the Mountain East Conference.

“I was really excited when Charleston was interested in me,” Smith said. “I think its going to be fun to play against guys I’ve played against my whole life.”

Smith was switched to the running back position during his senior season, which is the position he intends to play in college. He’s thankful he had the opportunity to put RB film together with the Minutemen in 2020.

“If it didn’t happen, I’m probably not getting a college scholarship because I didn’t have enough film at the running back position or anything of the positions that I’m actually fit to play in college.”

