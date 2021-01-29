Patient registrations for medical cannabis available next week in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia residents with serious medical conditions can register to receive medical cannabis next week.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health, Office of Medical Cannabis (OMC) made the announcement Friday.

Patients can sign up here beginning Wednesday, Feb. 3 at noon.

The OMC also revealed the successful applicants for medical cannabis dispensary permits.

Recipients of these permits will be allowed to operate retail locations within West Virginia for certified patients. Permits were given out in Harrison, Monongalia, Marion, Upshur, Randolph, and Lewis Counties.

