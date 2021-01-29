Advertisement

Patient registrations for medical cannabis available next week in W.Va.

(WKYT)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia residents with serious medical conditions can register to receive medical cannabis next week.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health, Office of Medical Cannabis (OMC) made the announcement Friday.

Patients can sign up here beginning Wednesday, Feb. 3 at noon.

The OMC also revealed the successful applicants for medical cannabis dispensary permits.

Recipients of these permits will be allowed to operate retail locations within West Virginia for certified patients. Permits were given out in Harrison, Monongalia, Marion, Upshur, Randolph, and Lewis Counties.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How raising the federal minimum wage could impact West Virginia
Deputy injured in struggle
Police: Upshur County man points handgun at Elkins Police Officer, officer injured in altercation
Credit Card Fraud
Bridgeport Police ask for help identifying woman wanted for credit card fraud
terroristic threats
Additional details released about the SWAT team operation in South Elkins
Belasco Fire
Bridgeport home is total loss after structure fire

Latest News

Reta Mays, 45, pleaded guilty to seven counts of second degree murder of Robert Edge, Sr.,...
VA Serial Killer Reta Mays’ sentence delayed until May
Donald R. “Donnie” Pritt
Elkins City Hall flag at half mast for Donald Pritt
Police are asking for the public's help in locating missing woman Alexa Randoloph.
Police searching for missing woman in Morgantown
Coronavirus in West Virginia
COVID-19 in WV: Active cases, hospitalizations down