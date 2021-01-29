Advertisement

Police searching for missing woman in Morgantown

Police are asking for the public's help in locating missing woman Alexa Randoloph.
Police are asking for the public's help in locating missing woman Alexa Randoloph.(Morgantown Police)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown Police are searching for Alexa M. Randolph.

She was last seen on January 28th at 2:45 p.m. at her apartment in the 300 block of Overdale Street in Morgantown according to press release.

Police tell 5 News they have made attempts to contact Randolph but have not been successful. The press release also mentions that her vehicle, a white 2018 Ford Escape with PA registration LGY 1626 has not been found.

Morgantown Detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating Randolph and say this is an active investigation.

Police say if you “have been in contact or know the whereabouts of Alexa Randolph, you are asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department at 304-284-7522 extension 0.”

Stay with 5 News for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How raising the federal minimum wage could impact West Virginia
Deputy injured in struggle
Police: Upshur County man points handgun at Elkins Police Officer, officer injured in altercation
Credit Card Fraud
Bridgeport Police ask for help identifying woman wanted for credit card fraud
terroristic threats
Additional details released about the SWAT team operation in South Elkins
Belasco Fire
Bridgeport home is total loss after structure fire

Latest News

Reta Mays, 45, pleaded guilty to seven counts of second degree murder of Robert Edge, Sr.,...
VA Serial Killer Reta Mays’ sentence delayed until May
Patient registrations for medical cannabis available next week in W.Va.
Donald R. “Donnie” Pritt
Elkins City Hall flag at half mast for Donald Pritt
Coronavirus in West Virginia
COVID-19 in WV: Active cases, hospitalizations down