Advertisement

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart to co-host Puppy Bowl

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart will co-host the 2021 Puppy Bowl, which will air on Animal Planet...
Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart will co-host the 2021 Puppy Bowl, which will air on Animal Planet on Feb. 7.(Twitter/@Animal Planet via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you like puppies, Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart, then you’re going to love Super Bowl Sunday.

The two friends will co-host the 2021 Puppy Bowl.

The pair are both dog-lovers and have dogs of their own. Snoop has two French bulldogs and Martha also has two French bulldogs, as well as two Chow Chows.

Ahead of the game, the rapper and culinary icon will hold competitions to create the “pawfect” party snack and a Puppy Bowl-themed cocktail.

Snoop and Martha will sport orange and blue jerseys, repping both Team Ruff and Team Fluff.

For those not familiar with the Puppy Bowl, it’s meant to mimic a football game with puppies playing inside a small stadium.

All the participating puppies are shelter dogs up for adoption. This year, the puppy players will represent Annenberg Pet Space, Paw Works and SPCA Los Angeles.

The Puppy Bowl pregame show will air before the Super Bowl on Feb. 7 on Animal Planet. It will also stream on Discovery Plus.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How raising the federal minimum wage could impact West Virginia
Deputy injured in struggle
Police: Upshur County man points handgun at Elkins Police Officer, officer injured in altercation
terroristic threats
Additional details released about the SWAT team operation in South Elkins
Credit Card Fraud
Bridgeport Police ask for help identifying woman wanted for credit card fraud
Washington, D.C.
Charleston man arrested outside U.S. Capitol with gun, ammo and list of U.S. and WV State Senators and Representatives

Latest News

The U.S. government on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, said a devastating hack of federal agencies is...
Ex-FBI lawyer given probation for Russia probe actions
The GameStop frenzy on Wall Street has investors, and much of the internet, enthralled.
GameStop soars again; Wall Street bends under the pressure
The U.S. Army says 11 soldiers have been injured after ingesting an unknown substance during a...
Army: 11 Fort Bliss soldiers ill after ingesting substance
LIVE: Biden visits Walter Reed
Coronavirus in West Virginia
COVID-19 in WV: Active cases, hospitalizations down