Tyrone “Ty” Woodson Tyrone “Ty” Woodson, of Fairmont passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at his residence, surrounded by his family. He was born in Fairmont, WV on April 19th, 1979, a son of Edwin & Pamela Woodson of Fairmont. Ty was a 1998 graduate of Fairmont Senior High School. He then attended Fairmont State College prior to graduating from Point Park University in Pittsburgh, PA, en route to pursuing an acting & modeling career in Los Angeles, California. Ty was extremely passionate about many things, including acting/theatre, fashion, cars, and WVU sports. Most important, Ty was passionate about arguing and debating a wide variety of topics with friends and family. In addition to his parents, Ty is survived by his brothers Eric, Jacob, David, Johnathan and Micah; a grandmother, Apostle MJ Boyd of Buffalo, NY; God-Parents Danny & Essie Gist of Mt. Airy, NC; an Aunt Ginger Black of Fairmont, WV and a host of other aunts, uncles & cousins. He leaves behind many close friends including Andrew Blood, Diondre Jones, Morris Morrison, Vanessa George Sword, Gerard Merchant, Germaine Johnson, Damian Birch and a close mentor, Odell Tucker. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Edwin & Corneilia Woodson and John Boyd, his Aunt Paula Boyd and a nephew Eric Rashon Woodson, Jr. Friends may call Carpenter & Ford Funeral home in Fairmont on Sunday, January 31st, 2021 from 2pm-3pm. A memorial service will be conducted at the funeral home on Sunday, January 31st, 2021 at 3:00pm with Rev. Leo Riley officiating. Condolences and memories may be shared with the Woodson family at www.carpenterandford.com. Until we can laugh, cry and argue with you once again, we will hold you close in our hearts.

